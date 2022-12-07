Not Available

The Bilingual Baby video series exposes your baby to the world of foreign languages! They can learn Spanish, French, German, Hebrew, Greek, Italian, Swedish, English, Japanese, Russian, Dutch, & Portuguese. Bilingual Baby uses a well-established teaching system that has long been used by educators and language experts. The child only hears the language being taught, but small on-screen text in English appears to help parents learn too! Bilingual Baby teaches more than 60 words and phrases to children while their ability to develop a second language is highest--between birth and age five.