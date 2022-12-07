Not Available

Bill Bailey (born Mark Bailey, 13th of January 1964) is an English comedian, musician, actor, TV and radio presenter and author. As well as his extensive stand-up work, Bailey is well known for his role in Black Books and his appearances on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Have I Got News for You, and QI. Bailey was listed by the Observer as one of the 50 funniest acts in British comedy in 2003. In 2007 and again in 2010, he was voted the 7th greatest stand-up comic on Channel 4's 100 Greatest Stand-Ups.