William "Bill" Bellamy (born April 7, 1965)[2] is an American actor and stand-up comedian. Bellamy first gained national notoriety on HBO's Russell Simmons' Def Comedy Jam, where he is credited for creating or uttering before a televised audience, the phrase "booty call", described as a late night call to a potential paramour with the intention of meeting strictly for sex. Bellamy is African-American. He attended Seton Hall Preparatory School in West Orange, New Jersey before moving on to major in economics at Rutgers University.[3] For many years, Bellamy was a staple on MTV, a VJ and the host of several MTV programs including MTV Jamz and MTV Beach House. He went on to star in a number of movies, including Fled, Love Jones, The Brothers, How to Be a Player, Getting Played and Any Given Sunday. He also appeared on two episodes of the TV show Kenan and Kel. Additionally, he played Skeeter on the Nickelodeon television show Cousin Skeeter.
