Bill Moyers returns to public television with a new weekly public affairs series BILL MOYERS JOURNAL. Each week the series will attempt to provide the high quality public service journalism for which Moyers and his colleagues have been identified for almost four decades. The series will aim for impact in content and production values. "I retired from NOW WITH BILL MOYERS two years ago because it was time," said Moyers. "Now it's time to come back. Old journalists, like old soldiers, never die; we just tell new stories." Bringing back the landmark PBS series that first aired 35 years ago, Bill Moyers Journal will be reinvented for the 21st century to reflect the new challenges facing journalism and the issues confronting democracy. As always with a Moyers project on PBS, this one will be on mission, timely, and important. The goal is to enrich the conversation of democracy with fresh and original voices-perspectives seldom available anywhere else on television-that reflect a diversity of wisdom, experience, and insight. Each week in a one-hour broadcast, BILL MOYERS JOURNAL will feature produced analysis of vital issues, strong interviews with unique voices on politics, the arts and letters, science, religion, and the media, as well as debates on public issues and documentary specials.