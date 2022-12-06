Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventures

Not Available

Bill and Ted are the lead singers of the would-be rock band "Wyld Stallyns". In the future, the music produced by the "Wyld Stallyns " will unify all the nations of earth, ushering in a new age of peace and groovy prosperity. To ensure Bill and Ted stay on the right path to success, the overseers of the future send an agent, Rufus, to take Bill and Ted through time and meet the most powerful figures in history. Rufus intends to use the time travel technique to help Bill and Ted improve their grades at high school, and in doing so, learn more about the world that, they in the future, will bring peace to. (Providing of course, they don't bring chaos to the time periods they visit, which they always do.) In the eyes of others, this would seem like the ultimate education, but in Bill and Ted's eyes, it is a Most Excellent Adventure!-Austin Muckenthaler