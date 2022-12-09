Not Available

Based on the case that captivated the country in the early '80s, the BILLIONAIRE BOYS CLUB tells the shocking true story of Joe Hunt, a charismatic financial whiz kid who refused to let anything or anyone stand in the way of his pursuit of immense wealth.Starring Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club, St. Elmo's Fire) in one of the most compelling performances of his career as the brazen and ambitious Joe Hunt, and Ron Silver (Ali, The West Wing) as the con man who ultimately becomes his victim, the BILLIONAIRE BOYS CLUB is a thrilling expos‚ of an era of excess and what happens when the desire for cold, hard cash trumps all.