Bill's Food

Bill Granger has always been passionate about food and cooking. He takes pride in presenting delicious food that is simple, fresh and looks irresistible. This easygoing approach to food has always been Bill's philosophy and is an important element of his enduring popularity in Australia and overseas. Bill's broad appeal also springs from an instinctive understanding of how most of us like to eat. He is a self-taught cook who gained his knowledge from eating, reading and experiencing food.