Bill's Tasty Weekends

Now a resident of the Britain, Bill embarks on a road trip around his new home using institutions like The National Trust and Big House Company and their weekend breaks in historic, unusual or highly desirable properties to explore the UK. Each episode of Tasty Weekends sees Bill entertain friends and family in one of these stunning properties; cooking and eating delicious recipes, and getting his hands dirty as he sources fantastic fresh food for himself. Exploring countryside, coastal areas and those secret locations only known to locals, he’ll meet food producers, cook brilliant food and gain all the local foodie gossip and knowledge.