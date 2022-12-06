Not Available

Welcome to the Billy (1979) guide at TV Tome. Billy was a CBS comedy series centering on a young man's wildly incredible fantasy world. There is nothing that is too far-fetched for Billy. He dreams of dating Suzanne Somers, being a sports hero like Larry Czonka and being the network boss of Don Adams. He can be a wealthy brat one minute and a howling disc jockey the next. "That's the beauty of the show. He can fantasize about anything and the magic of television is that it can happen. The fantasy pretense is not so hard to believe because everyone fantasizes to some degree especially when things aren't going right," Steve Guttenberg said. The series was based on Tom Courteney's turn-of-the-century British play "Billy Liar," which was later turned into an American musical by Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais. The writing team were also involved in the series. Steve Gutenberg starred in the title role as 19-year old Billy Fisher, a mortuary employee whose Walter Mit