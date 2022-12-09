Not Available

Jonah White is into gags, and it's made him a multimillionaire. White is the founder and CEO of Billy Bob Products, a novelty item business that has sold more than 300 products worldwide, mostly doodads based on an original line of fake buck teeth. But White is always looking to supplement his redneck-style inventory, so he welcomes inventors to pitch their outrageous ideas at the company's Hardin, Ill., headquarters. After intense negotiations, entrepreneurs might strike it rich -- or be sent back to the drawing board. ``Billy Bob's Gags to Riches'' focuses on the booming business of creating and selling ``hillbilly teeth,'' crazy-eyed sunglasses, caveman clubs, and flip flops that look like a certain body part. It also shows White enjoying his self-made wealth at his sprawling log-cabin mansion, where exotic animals roam and zip lines crisscross the property.