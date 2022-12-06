Billy Connolly's World Tour of Scotland

Not Available

The first of Billy Connolly's (thus far) four "world tours" — originally broadcast by the BBC in the winter of 1994. It involved his touring around his homeland of Scotland for 54 nights during the spring of 1994, beginning in Greenock and visiting cities and towns and performing live on stage to audiences. However, this, like all his other tours, involved more than just shows: he visited numerous places of historic and scenic value, as well as some places that resonate with his own upbringing. The series was dedicated "with much love and thanks to the people of Scotland".