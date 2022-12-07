Billy the Exterminator

Not Available

The swampy state of Louisiana offers plenty of business opportunities for Vexcon, the family-run pest-control firm headed by Billy Bretherton. Oh, sure, there are other exterminators in the Pelican State, but Billy's company is the only one bold enough to tackle all types of animal removal, from teeny insects to giant snakes. Given the unpredictable demands of the job, it probably helps that Billy's family members are a supportive and very colorful clan that includes brother Rick, wife Mary and mother Donnie, who runs the Vexcon offices.