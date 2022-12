Not Available

Set at Bindi's home, Australia Zoo, teams of two bootcampers have their knowledge, inner strength and stamina tested as they compete in wildlife-based challenges with the aim of making it into the Grand Final and being named 'Bindi's Wildlife Warriors'. With challenges like Zoom through the Zoo, Gross Island and Dangerous Dash, Bindi's Bootcamp is sure to test the fears of the bootcampers! Let the adventure begin!