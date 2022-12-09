Binkan Athlete

Not Available

Shigeru is a student. He likes to exercise and work out in the gym. One day, Ayako, a masseur, suddenly said to ask, "You have magical hands! You have a special talent for massaging! "He was taken to the massage room and ordered to give Asaka, the famous beach volleyball player, a massage. He doesn't know what to do, but he does the massage. However, he suddenly exited the room angrily. He did not know what was wrong with him, but Ayako said, "Why didn't you reach orgasm?" and he solved erotic massage lessons. Then, proceed as a masseuse begins