Minowa Bunta is not a lawyer but a new office clerk at a law firm. The former chief of a biker gang, Minowa has neither the educational background nor the refinement but was miraculously employed. He has absolutely no knowledge of the law, but he believes all the problems in the world can be solved with love. He would tackle troubles such as inheritance, divorce, illegal loans, monster parents and neighbors with the “power of love” and “unprecedented actions”.