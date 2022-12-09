Bir Litre Gözyaşı

Not Available

Cihan is preparing for university with great excitement. When she wins the university, as she imagines, she finds another tention: "Love". Cihan felt that she had just started to live, in fact, she had a disease without treatment and Figen (her mother) is the first who learns it. As long as Cihan lives, Figen started a big fight for her life so that Cihan could spend the rest of her life as unique and as she deserved.