Bir Litre Gözyaşı

  • Drama

Director

Serhan Şahin

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Med Yapım

Cihan is preparing for university with great excitement. When she wins the university, as she imagines, she finds another tention: "Love". Cihan felt that she had just started to live, in fact, she had a disease without treatment and Figen (her mother) is the first who learns it. As long as Cihan lives, Figen started a big fight for her life so that Cihan could spend the rest of her life as unique and as she deserved.

Cast

Miray DanerCihan Yürekli
Sanem ÇelikFigen Yürekli
Tolga TekinMuzaffer Yürekli
Mert YazıcıoğluMahir Yetkin
Helin KandemirElif Yürekli
Mehmet AykaçAli

