Winged hero Birdman harnesses the power of the sun to fight evildoers under the auspices of Inter-Nation Security, a top-secret government agency. The Galaxy Trio consists of Vapor Man, Gravity Girl, and Meteor Man. These exterrestrial superheroes patrol space in their cruiser Condor-1 maintaining order and fighting evildoers as part of the interplanetary law enforcement agency "The Galactic Patrol".