Nam's home planet of Aqualoid has become a barren wasteland since the invasion of the Inorganics.While running from the Inorganics, Nam meets Rasa, her blob Munga, and a lecherous shipcaptain. The group soon discover SHADE, a sword with the power to control Aqualoid and give power back to its people. There's just one problem, every Inorganic on the planet wants to see the sword destroyed and Nam and his crew dead