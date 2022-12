Not Available

As the heir to a large company, Han Tae Hee has everything he could possibly want - except for his long lost love. But instead of nursing his heartache like a sensible person, Tae Hee enlists Sa Geum Ran, whom he transforms from an overweight ugly duckling to a gorgeous bombshell named Sara. In the process of falling in love with his "creation" he discovers that even though it appears that money can buy just about everything, it can't buy love or heal emotional scars.