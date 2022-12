Not Available

To avoid all the strife caused by the gangland power struggles, Yuk Wan-lung and his elder sister Yuk Kiu-fung lead a quiet life, running an inn. Unexpectedly, Wan-lung is determined to take part in the New Hero Contest, seeking to win back his ex, Ngai Bing-bing. But when Wan-lung exposes a scandal involving the East Wing imperial guards, he is incarcerated and his sister must find a way to set him free.