Did you know the Grampian Mountains were once taller than Everest and Devon was once a burning hot desert? Lions and rhinos once roamed the banks of the Thames? And the world's purest gold is produced in Wales? These are just some of the extraordinary facts under scrutiny from Tony Robinson in the brand new series, Birth of Britain with Tony Robinson premiering on Wednesday 1st September at 10pm. Join him as he ventures into the country's extraordinary and fiery past, revealing how our islands were forged from molten rock, volcanic explosions, ice and seismic upheaval.