Birth Secret

Jung Yi Hyun lost memory of her husband , Hong Gyung Doo and their daughter, Hae Deum due to amnesia. She has lost ten years of her life in memory, not able to recall the events specifically from age 17 to 27. This drama will show us the journey to recovering her memory piece by piece, and also falling in love with him all over again. Meanwhile, Lee Sun Young will plays as her high school best friend and Park Soo Chang will plays as her ex-boyfriend.