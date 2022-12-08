Not Available

Birth Secret

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

iHQ

Jung Yi Hyun lost memory of her husband , Hong Gyung Doo and their daughter, Hae Deum due to amnesia. She has lost ten years of her life in memory, not able to recall the events specifically from age 17 to 27. This drama will show us the journey to recovering her memory piece by piece, and also falling in love with him all over again. Meanwhile, Lee Sun Young will plays as her high school best friend and Park Soo Chang will plays as her ex-boyfriend.

Cast

Sung Yu-riJung Yi-hyun
Yu Jun-SangHong Gyung-doo
Kim Young-kwangPark Soo-chang
Kim Kap-sooChoi Kook
Han Sang-jinChoi Ki-tae
Kim So-hyunyoung Yi-hyun

View Full Cast >

Images