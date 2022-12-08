Not Available

Bit of Black Business is a compilation of Aboriginal Australian short films which premiered on the Indigenous Film Festival 2007 in Sydney. The shorts cover a broad range of topics. Some cover earnest, serious topics like relationships (Custard, Too Late, Two Big Boys, The Turtle), Indigenous unemployment (Days Like These) or the Stolen Generations (Back Seat, Bloodlines). Other are more humourous and tell of super-grandmothers (Nana), ‘special’ businesses (Done Dirt Cheap, Hush) or racial reservations (Jackie Jackie).