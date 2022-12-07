Not Available

Hilarious, informative and deliciously demented, Bitchin’ Kitchen is a brand new cooking show for a new generation of foodies. From one night stand breakfasts to dump ‘em desserts, twisted mastermind and chef-comedienne Nadia G offers recipes, lifestyle tips and more madness than you can shake a zucchini at! This program is based on the wildly popular web series. She’s young, funny and can cook up a storm in 3-inch cherry stiletto heels. Food Network’s bad girl chef Nadia G. and her misfit crew of food correspondents look at the funny side of everyday life situations and turn them into occasions worth celebrating -- with great food and big laughs. Bitchin’ Kitchen is the first-ever comedy cooking show to hit the small screen and it tastes good: From One-Night-Stand Breakfasts to Break-Up Brunches to Impress the In-laws Extravaganzas, Nadia G whips up the perfect blend of food and humor for any occasion. The focus is on accessible haute cuisine, fresh organic ingredients, and a hands-on approach that will inspire hip audiences of all ages to Rock the Kitchen!