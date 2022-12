Not Available

Dave Kindig, owner and operator of Kindig-It Design in Salt Lake City, Utah turns out one-of-a-kind vehicles for his demanding (and sometimes famous) clientele. In Velocity's "BITCHIN' RIDES", viewers will see Kindig and his team working on all types and periods of cars. From rendering and design to building and restoring, viewers see vehicles being made from the ground up before being revealed to the car's owner