Three Gamers. One Outbreak. No Continues. Follow three gamers as they find themselves in the midst of a real life zombie outbreak. Relying only on the knowledge and skills they have accrued over years of gaming, these guys will have to drop the controller and pick up anything that they can use as a weapon. If they can survive, these unlikely heroes may just be humanity's best hope of surviving the undead uprising. (And, with any luck, they may also be able to impress the hot girl from across the street while they're at it!) But first, they'll have to battle zombie Craigslist freaks, zombie milfs (Zilfs) and an entire onslaught of a freshly lifeless undead monsters.