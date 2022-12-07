Bite Me With Dr Mike

Not Available

This series travels the globe to show travelers what not to do with tiny creatures that pack a hefty punch. Whether it is an acid-spewing ant or an explosive beetle, Dr. Mike Leahy is on the lookout for the creepiest crawlies in this action-packed four-part series. Scouring the globe for some of the most advanced killers in the animal kingdom, Mike proves that size does not matter when it comes to posing the biggest threat to humans. Under the watchful eye of medics Mike endeavors to understand the science behind their secret weapons, and highlight how to avoid an unwanted close encounter. A doctor of virology by trade, Mike climbs a 30-meter mountain of cockroach-infested bat guano in Borneo and gets knee-deep in mud in search of tiny lethal creatures. He also gets up close and personal with nasty parasites, triple-threat lizards and a frisky fish able to weave its way right up into a human’s urethra.