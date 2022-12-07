Not Available

A series of 12 entertaining and informative programs portraying the education of computer novice Billy Van and his tutoring by actress Luba Goy. Animated sequences, on-location field trips, and a wide selection of microcomputers in the studio, help them explore the theory and practice of operating microcomputers. The lessons include the basics of how computers work, ready-made programs, storing information, communications between computers, computer languages, computer-assisted instruction, simulations and games, graphics, music, word processing, and electronic spreadsheets. Designed primarily for adults and teachers, "Bits and Bytes" shows that computing can be easy and useful at home, work, and school.