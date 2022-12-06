Not Available

Unmasking an aspect of dining out that will make you think twice before ordering off the menu, and utilizing his knowledge of all things edible, Andrew Zimmern is on a quest to find the world’s most bizarre foods. Andrew knows that one man’s poison is another’s delicacy but he isn’t afraid to poke a little fun at the local fare or himself. Our energetic food-a-holic infiltrates markets and restaurants taking viewers behind the scenes to savor the local cuisine - even if that means chewing on eggs with legs, gulping down a beating frog heart or polishing off a lamb’s eyeball. Andrew is game for anything and knows the most interesting food is found closest to the source. So whether he’s chasing down large water rodents in the Louisiana bayou, fishing for piranha in the Amazon or flushing out cave bats in Malaysia, you can be sure the guy with the iron stomach will dish up the unimaginable.