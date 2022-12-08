Not Available

Black Box

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bold Films

Catherine Black is a world-famous neurologist at the state-of-the-art medical institution known as "The Cube". Catherine is brilliant, beautiful, and at the top of her game, though she's hiding a secret of her own: she's bipolar. Each week, the doctors on staff attempt to unravel the mysteries of the brain and are constantly challenged by cases never-before-seen on television. The medical stories are moving, bizarre and a visual feast. The personal stories are riveting. The patients have rare, highly visual, often hallucinogenic and startling conditions, which we’ll see through their eyes as Catherine diagnoses and treats them.

Cast

Kelly ReillyDr. Catherine Black
Ditch DaveyDr. Ian Bickman
David AjalaWill Van Renseller
Ali WongDr. Lina Lark
David ChisumJoshua Black
Siobhan WilliamsEsme Black

