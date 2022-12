Not Available

Ko Ha-Neul dreamed of becoming a teacher, due to a teacher who helped her when she was young. Ko Ha-Neul now begins work as a temporary teacher at a private high school. While working there, she interacts with many people, including teachers Park Sung-Soon and Do Yeon-Woo. Both of whom are dedicated to their teaching jobs. Meanwhile, Ko Ha-Neul faces different problems at the school. As she works through those problems, Ko Ha-Neul grows as a person and a teacher.