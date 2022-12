Not Available

Black Dynamite is based on the 2009 film of the same name. Michael Jai White, Byron Minns, Tommy Davidson and Kym Whitley reprise their film roles as Black Dynamite, Bullhorn, Cream Corn and Honeybee, respectively. Like the movie, the show is predominantly a spoof of and tribute to blaxploitation cinema. The show features a dynamic animation style rooted in Japanese anime.