Black Forceps

Seishiro Tokai (Kazunari Ninomiya) works as a surgeon at a university hospital. He possesses excellent technique with suture and carries a surgery success rate of 100%. Due to his arrogant attitude and personality, he comes into conflict with those around him. A new doctor tries to introduce the latest medical device for surgery, which doesn't need a surgeon's hand. Seishiro Tokai is skeptical of the device. He faces the university hospital administration and reveals corruption and hidden past behind the medical device.