Black Hawk

Blackhawk (1952) is a Columbia movie serial based on the comic book Blackhawk now owned by DC Comics. The serial's subtitle was "Fearless Champion of Freedom". It was the studio's 49th serial.[1] It stars Kirk Alyn as Blackhawk and Carol Forman as the foreign spy whom the Blackhawks must prevent from stealing the experimental super-fuel "Element-X". Alyn and Forman were also the hero and villain, respectively, of Columbia's earlier Superman. This serial was produced by the famously cheap Sam Katzman and directed by the team of Spencer Gordon Bennet and Fred F. Sears. It is considered a relatively cheap and lacklustre serial, produced in the waning years of the serial medium.