Black Heart White Soul

A robbery case subtly interweaves the fate of three strangers: a barrister in a wheelchair Matt Ko Chit-hang, a Hong Kong girl May Tam Mei-ching, and District Crime Unit detective Funny Cheung Lap-fan. Implicated by her gangster boyfriend, Mei-ching is charged with attempted robbery and is found guilty. Although Chit-hang, as the lawyer representing Mei-ching, fails to exculpate her from the charge, the two fall in love with each other. Gradually, under Chit-hang's guidance, Mei-ching manages to turn over a new leaf after getting out of jail. Through his investigation, Lap-fan learns that, many years ago, he negligently shot and thereby paralyzed a civilian, who turns out to be Chit-hang...