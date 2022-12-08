Not Available

Enter the world of the "Black Ink Crew" and meet the girls and guys that run this black-owned and operated tattoo shop on 113th and Lennox, right in the heart of NYC's Harlem. The employees are a tight, but totally dysfunctional "family." For many of them, this shop is the key to turning their lives around, and for some of them, it's their first legitimate job off the streets. Black Ink is more than just a tattoo shop to the people who work there. The shop is also a magnet for hip-hop stars and athletes, but the real flavor comes from the quite colorful characters that walk into the shop on a daily basis. Inside the doors of Black Ink, you never know what you are going to get. From the sexy new girl on the block, Dutchess, to the party animal of the group, Puma, the characters are crazy, sexy and, most of all, loveable. This hour-long docu-series follows the lives of Ceasar, Dutchess, Alex, Sassy, Puma, and O' Sh!t, as they work, live, party, and hang out in Harlem. "Black Ink Crew" explores the friendships, crushes, rivalries and craziness that comes when a group of friends become family. "Black Ink Crew" premieres Monday, January 7th at 9 PM ET/PT on VH1. "Black Ink Crew" is executive produced by Dan Cesareo, Doug DePriest and Ken Martinez for Big Fish Entertainment. Executive producers for VH1 are Shelly Tatro, Kari Mcfarland, Rick Hankey and Jeff Olde.