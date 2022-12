Not Available

People`s search for better health never ends. That is one of the reasons the study of anatomy and medicine was born. And to keep the physicians in check, we have medical laws. Black Jack goes outside and beyond those laws. He`s an unlicensed, genius surgeon, traveling around the globe to complete his masterpieces. In this series, entitled "The 4 Miracles of Life", we will witness Tezuka Osamu asking the everlasting question about life once again.