An unsettling chain of events are set into motion when a group of young friends an visit an abandoned ski resort in the far reaches of Sweden. The remote and neglected Black Lake has been closed for years when Johan invites his friends to stay there. He dreams of reopening the isolated hotel and restoring it to a luxury ski resort, but what begins as a fun research trip soon takes a sinister turn as the group is gripped by a series of unexplained and disturbing events. They soon uncover the real reason Black Lake was abandoned all those years before, and solving the mystery rapidly becomes a matter of life and death.