Black Lighthouse

Not Available

Qiao Nuo, a fresh graduate, comes across an unexpected opportunity to become an intern for the city court. Because of her lack of knowledge for what the work entails, her abilities are questioned by the judge. Qiao Nuo witnesses the intense confrontations between prosecutors and defense lawyers with her own eyes and starts to develop an appreciation for her profession. She becomes determined to become a good judge. Under the guidance of the chief judge, Zuo Dong Hai, she is unafraid to put in the hard work to search for useful clues to help a trial case, to accumulate experiences, to meet friends and to find love.