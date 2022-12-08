Black President

Not Available

Yukio Mitamura started a clothing company and the company is now experiencing rapid growth. At the age of 45, Yukio decides to enroll at a university to study company management. Yukio then meets rookie lecturer Kyoko Akiyama. Yukio is attracted to Kyoko, but they have arguments frequently because of their different backgrounds and opinions. While Yukio is studying at the university, powers at his company tries to kick Yukio out. Yukio now knows his company is a black company. A power struggle begins.