Martial arts star Russell Wong (Romeo Must Die) stars in this unique drama as an ex-cop who sacrificed everything and must now rebuild his own life as a teacher and mentor to a diverse group of teenagers. From the writer and executive producer of "The Karate Kid" and "Kiss of the Dragon" and the executive producers of Smallville, The WB's "Black Sash" features a multigenerational cast, dazzling martial arts and stories of hope and redemption. As an undercover narcotics cop, Tom Chang (Wong) paid a high price for staying true to his values. Framed and wrongly incarcerated in Hong Kong for allegedly smuggling heroin, he loses his career, his wife and the right to see his daughter. All he has left are the blazing skills of a master martial arts combatant. Now, after five years in a Hong Kong prison, Tom has come home to San Francisco, intent on restoring his life. Once back in San Francisco, Tom's mentor, Master Li (Mako, Pearl Harbor), gives Tom his martial arts school to run and a place to live in his building on the wharf. Tom finds a new family in the young men and women he trains in Chinese martial arts. His dedicated students include Tory Stratton (Missy Peregrym, Dark Angel, The Chris Isaak Show), a fiercely beautiful 17-year-old who has turned to martial arts as a way of dealing with the rage she feels over the death of her policeman father. A newcomer to the group, Trip Brady (Corey Sevier, Little Men ) is the victim of a violent father. For Trip, Tom's knowledge and kindness open the door to a new life. Bryan Lanier (Ray J, Moesha) is a tough-talking, streetwise teenager with a quick wit and a deep loyalty to his fellow students and to Tom. Another newcomer is the shy and warm-hearted Allie Bennett (Sarah Carter, Undeclared), who is searching for acceptance, friendship and for some of the skill and bravery she admires in Tory. Tom relies on the spiritual guidance of Master Li to help him deal with issues that arise in his life and the lives of his students. He also begins the long journey of trying to win back the right to see his daughter and the acceptance of his ex-wife, Beth (Ona Grauer). Tom spends his days teaching a new generation the skills and enlightenment he learned from Master Li. His message is timeless: patience and flexibility are the keys to overcoming any obstacle. Black Sash is produced by Tollin/Robbins Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Carlton Cuse (Martial Law, Nash Bridges), Robert Kamen (The Karate Kid, Kiss of the Dragon), Dylan Sellers (The Replacements), Mike Tollin, Brian Robbins and Joe Davola (Smallville) From TheWB.com. Note #1: The series is filmed in Vancouver, Canada. Note #2: The show was originally titled The Bounty Hunter.