Not Available

Sora (Sato Shori) is a 2nd grade high school, but he is virtually invisible at school. He is friends with Chuya (Takahashi Kaito). Chuya's personality is completely different from Sora. Chuya does unpredictable things and that surprises those around him. Sora and Chuya both have feelings for the same girl at their school. The girl refuses to attend school, because she doesn't want to change her brown hair to black. Their school has unreasonable school rules, including requiring all students to have black hair. For the girl that Sora and Chuya like, they stand up to change their school's black school rules.