Akira, (Nakajima Kento) prepares to take an entrance exam for medical school. He has already failed two times, but doesn't give up because of his father who is a doctor. Akira then meets Kyoko, (Sasaki Nozomi). She works as a hostess at the cabaret club Juliet. She is the top hostess there. Akira soon begins to work at Juliet.