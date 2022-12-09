Not Available

Black Summer

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Adventure

Studio

The Asylum

Black Summer followers survivors of a cataclysmic event who contend with zombies -- and each other -- to reach a military evacuation site. Jaime King stars as a mother, torn from her daughter, who embarks upon a harrowing journey, stopping at nothing to find her. Thrust alongside a small group of American refugees, she must brave a hostile new world and make brutal decisions during the most deadly summer of a zombie apocalypse. Karl Schaefer and John Hyams serve as creators, executive producers, and co-showrunners. 

Cast

Jaime KingRose
Christine LeeKyungsun
sal velez JrWilliam Velez
Justin Chu CarySpears
Kelsey FlowerLance

