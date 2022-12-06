Not Available

BlackJack is a series of Australian Telemovies starring Colin Friels as Jack Kempson, a police sergeant who turns in a corrupt colleague, and becomes very unpopular with the rest of the force. In retribution, he is assigned a new job in the basement supervising the transfer of cold case files to the police computer system. Knowing nothing of computers, he takes the opportunity, instead, to reinvestigate some of those old cases, which eventually leads to the formation a formal cold case department.