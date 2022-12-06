Not Available

Astronaut John Blackstar's shuttle passes through a black hole and crashes on the planet Sagar. He is rescued by the gentle Trobbits who live under the tyranny of the evil Overlord who possesses the Power Sword. John Blackstar then possesses the Star Sword. When the two weapons are combined, they form the Power Star, the most powerful weapon imaginable. Blackstar aids the Trobbits' resistance with his dragon Warlock, Klone the Shape-Shifter, Storm the Amazon, and Mara the Sorceress in the battle against Overlord.