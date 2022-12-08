Blade Dance of the Elementalers

Not Available

In a world where maidens can form contracts with powerful spirits is a school tasked with the training and education of these "Elementalers", the Areishia Spirit Academy. For 1000 years, the only Elementalers have been female. That is, until Kamito Kazehaya, a male teenager, does something thought impossible – he contracts with a spirit! Being the only male elementalist in the world he receives an invitation to transfer into Areishia Spirit Academy, much to the surprise of the all female student body. As Kamito tries to acclimate to his new classmates, and past secrets are revealed, what could the future hold for the only male elementaler?