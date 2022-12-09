Not Available

Blade of the Immortal

  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Hiroshi Hamazaki

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Liden Films

Manji is a crass, violent samurai with a special ability: he cannot die. Cursed with immortality by the nun Yobikuni as punishment for his ruthless deeds, he has grown weary of his ageless life. The only way to lift the curse is to slay 1,000 evil men. So Manji wanders Japan, shedding the blood of the wicked on his quest to finally die.

Cast

Houko KuwashimaMakie Otono-Tachibana (voice)
Ayane SakuraRin Asano (voice)
Kenjirô TsudaManji (voice)
Rin MizuharaYaobikuni (voice)
Nozomu SasakiKagehisa Anotsu (voice)
Shinya FukumatsuSōsuke Abayama (voice)

Images