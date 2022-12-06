Not Available

Blade of the Immortal

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Based on a seinen manga by Samura Hiroaki serialised in Afternoon. "To end his eternal suffering, he must slay one thousand enemies!" Manji, a ronin warrior of feudal Japan, has been cursed with immortality. To rid himself of this curse and end his life of misery, he must slay one thousand evil men. His quest begins when a young girl seeks his help in taking revenge on her parents' killers ... and his quest won't end until the blood of a thousand has spilled!

Cast

Tomokazu SekiManji
Rina SatouRin Asano
Kazuya NakaiTaito Magatsu
Katsuyuki KonishiEiku Shizuma
Hirofumi NojimaKagehisa Anotsu
Mamiko NotoMakie Otono-Tachibana

