Not Available

Blanco's Widow

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Telemundo - RTI

A mysterious woman arrives in the town of Trinidad looking for her past. After years of imprisonment for a crime she did not commit, the beautiful widow Alicia Guardiola returns to claim her twin boys, who are being raised by their grandmother, the feared and respected Perfecta Albarracin. Perfecta has no intention of giving up her grandchildren without a fight, and enlists her son, the handsome Diego Blanco, to help her. On opposite sides of a battle to claim two precocious boys who share dreams and magical powers, Alicia and Diego find themselves falling in love, without even suspecting the dark consequences a relationship between them will bring. IMDB

Cast

Francisco GattornoSebastian Blanco
Alejandro FelipeDuván Blanco/Felipe Blanco
Itatí CantoralAlicia Guardiola
Zully MonteroPerfecta Albarracín de Blanco
Lilibeth MorilloHaydée Blanco
Manuel BalbiMegateo Diaz

View Full Cast >

Images